TRADE SHOWS Liberty Fairs Returns to the Sands

For its Aug. 12–14 run, the Liberty Fairs trade show returned to its long-term space at the Sands Expo & Convention Center after producing its February 2019 show in downtown Las Vegas.

Liberty partner Sharifa Murdock said that the contemporary men’s show’s upcoming Las Vegas shows will be produced at the Sands. After talk of a permanent address, much of the conversation was about change. “The industry is changing,” Murdock said. “As trade shows, we need to be more collaborative. We need to make it as easy as possible to do business.”

Currently, trade shows collaborate on scheduling shows at the same time. Murdock pitched ideas such as improving car service between competing shows and perhaps offering a one-stop registration for all Vegas shows.

Vendors also brainstormed on ways to change the trade-show formula. Danny Kurtzman and Ryan Mark displayed their Ezekiel and Alday brands at Liberty. They said that all of the trade shows need to figure out better ways to showcase and include digital business. “The missing piece for all of these shows is direct-to-consumer. It is the elephant in the room. No one is talking about it,” Kurtzman said.

Traditional trade-show formulas were working for Orin Malatskey of the Nana Judy brand. “Trade shows are like anything else. It’s all about preparation,” he said. Major retailers such as Bloomingdale’s and Urban Outfitters came through the show, he said.

Also shopping at the show was influential retailer Lisa Kline, who currently works as a retail consultant for the Shutters on the Beach hotel in Santa Monica, Calif., as well as other stores and brands. She ran an influential group of self-named Lisa Kline stores that closed in 2011.

Kline said that accessories were trending at the show and she was impressed by headwear brands John Hatter & Co. and Recapitate. “Men have a lot more to choose from,” she said of the current shopping landscape.