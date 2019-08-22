TRADE SHOWS Outdoor Retailer Merges Winter Market and Snow Show

Outdoor Retailer announced Aug. 21 that it will merge its trade shows Winter Market and Snow Show.

The combined show will be called Outdoor + Snow Show and is scheduled to run Jan. 29–31 in Denver. Outdoor Retailer canceled the Winter Market show, which was scheduled to be produced in November, according to a statement from Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer’s senior vice president and show director. The statement was emailed to exhibitors and regular attendees.

“While we believe that the winter season deserves a true launch event for winter businesses, the priority is to bring outdoor and snow brands and buyers together in one place,” Nicholson said. “And the overwhelming sentiment is for that event to be in January.”

Outdoor Retailer made the decision to merge the Winter Market and Snow Show with the Outdoor Industry Association. Outdoor Retailer also consulted other brands and retailers through surveys and informal talks. This merger comes a couple of years after another consolidation of trade shows for the winter-sports sets.

In May 2017, Outdoor Retailer owner Emerald Expositions LLC acquired Snow Show. Nick Sargent, who was then president of the Snow Sports Industry America, said that merging the trade shows would help the industry.

“For quite some time the industry has asked to merge the shows,” he said in a 2017 statement. “A consolidated trade show not only helps reduce the stress on our industry but also provides a platform that offers more impact for our members to do business while delivering a greater ROI.”

Since then, trade-show dates have been shifted around, according to a statement from Nicholson.

“When we positioned Winter Market at the front of the buying season, it was in response to our community,” Nicholson said. “Through ongoing feedback, it has become clear that one combined winter show in January will best support brands, retailers and reps, leading to greater value for all in attendance.”