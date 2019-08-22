TRADE SHOWS Stitch @ Project Womens Provides Unique Pieces for the Higher End Buyer

As an addition to its parent show, the Stitch @ Project Womens event whittled down womenswear offerings into better women’s and luxury apparel during its Aug. 12–14 show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

At the Fate booth, Victoria Estrada was selling contemporary women’s apparel for the Fall season into Holiday for the Los Angeles–based company.

“A lot of people want Holiday,” Estrada said. “They want shiny and sparkly pieces for that party coming up.”

After launching in July at Miami SwimShow,Manhattan Beach, Calif., beach-and-loungewear brand Golden Sun brought its designs to Las Vegas. Relying on cashmere pieces and French terry, the brand is producing beachwear, hats and accessories in bright colors. It was important to introduce the line to the buyers at the Las Vegas market, and Ashley Daley, head of sales, reported that attendees were interested in Immediates for cashmere tops, which wholesale for $118, and additional beach-lifestyle pieces.

“We’re showing December as our first delivery, and people were disappointed that they couldn’t get it earlier,” she said.

With an online presence and showroom located in Lorton, Va., SophistiChic founder and Chief Executive Officer Requina Tushelle wanted to forge relationships with new partners and study fresh trends. She placed orders for her clientele, comprising women ages 27 to 40.

“We’re entering Fall, but I am also looking for Spring,” she said. “I like navy, olive, red and orange for Fall. For Spring, I love blush, you can’t go wrong with it for any season. I’ve been shopping for some Holiday as well in black, white and sparkles.”

To refresh her inventory, Tushelle was searching for wholesale price points ranging from $35 to $60 but would consider paying more if she received better-quality pieces.

“If it’s good quality then it’s worth a higher cost,” she said. “Also, a lot of exhibitors here are flexible with minimums.”