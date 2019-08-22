TRADE SHOWS The Tents Serves Up Luxe & Lifestyle Brands

The Tents has long been a forum for luxury and lifestyle brands at Project. During the Aug. 12–14 run of the event, brands such as Raleigh Denim; Bellroy, an accessories brand; and The Grayers, a shirting brand, exhibited Spring 2020 looks. Canadian-headquartered brand Sarah Pacini Man made its North American trade-show debut at The Tents. For this run of The Tents, the venue was moved from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Convention Center to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

At the Jared Lang booth. Bennett Fruchter, vice president of Shanghai Shenda, Jared Lang’s parent company, felt that the event provided opportunities to meet with established connections and create new partnerships to expand business.

“This show is a place where you can create a critical mass,” he said. At his booth, Fruchter relied on appointments, but he also enjoyed walk-ins from specialty retailers. Like many other trade shows, not all buyers place orders on-site. “After the show is where the real work begins,” Fruchter said.

Danny Marsh, owner of the Sy Devore men’s shop in Studio City, Calif., shopped at The Tents, where he took stock of trends, noticing a shift toward knits. “Everyone is moving a little bit away from denim,” he said. “I saw a movement away from wovens to knits. There seemed to be more knit offerings than in the past.” Marsh said that he intended to make an order for Sarah Pacini Man.