v Warby Parker To Open More Stores | California Apparel News
Warby Parker To Open More Stores

By Andrew Asch | Friday, August 23, 2019

Everlane opened a 3,000-square-foot shop in Los Angeles’ Abbot Kinney district at the start of the week. At the week’s end, another formerly Internet-only retailer announced plans to open a physical boutique.

Alia Penner's Studio City artwork.

On Aug. 31, Warby Parker eyewear brand will open a shop at 12182 ½ Ventura Blvd. in Los Angeles’ Studio City section. The new shop is adjacent to bakery Big Sugar Bake Shop, and on a retail street that includes fashion shops such as M.Fredric and Wasteland. The Warby Parker shop will feature Studio City-inspired artwork by artist Alia Penner. We’re going to be seeing a lot more Warby Parker. Later this year, Warby Parker will open physical shops in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake area and West Hollywood, Calif.

