BON CHIC BCBGMaxAzria’s Fall/Winter 2019 Campaign Relays Encouraging Message to “Be Your Own Muse”

During the unveiling of its Fall/Winter 2019 campaign for its “Be Your Own Muse” initiative, Los Angeles-founded brand BCBGMaxAzria announced that it would continue to focus on women’s empowerment through self-expression. To strengthen its message of support through empowering fashion, the brand chose supermodel Adriana Lima as the face of its campaign with stylist Rachael Wang and photographer Zoey Grossman setting the atmosphere for the photo shoot.

BCBGMaxAzria’s designers created strong silhouettes in rich textures for this collection. Offering pieces that exude elegance and allure, the line features formalwear, cocktail dresses and suiting based on unexpected cuts, powerful bows, striking colors, strong lines and stunning patterns. These details were used to reflect the innate strength and beauty of women through pieces for different occasions while meeting the demands of the dynamic lifestyles of BCBGMaxAzria clients.

“To be your own muse is to look within and to use what you find to inspire all that you do—from choosing an outfit, to running a business, to living a fulfilling life,” said Diane Bekhor, senior vice president of BCBG Group. “This year is the 30th anniversary of BCBGMaxAzria and the campaign with Adriana Lima is the first since the passing of founder Max Azria. As we end our 30th year, we pay tribute to Max Azria with a timeless Fall/Winter collection.”

To mark this milestone, BCBGMaxAzria sought to use the Fall/Winter 2019 “Be Your Own Muse” campaign as a message to honor the brand’s founder, Max Azria, who passed away in May at the age of 70. While Azria left his company—which is now owned by Marquee Brands— in 2016, he founded it in 1989, choosing the name BCBGMaxAzria. The designer intended the BCBG acronym to stand for the French phrase “bon chic, bon genre,” which translates as “good style, good attitude.”