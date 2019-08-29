Risk x Yoggx Clothing Collab Drops at In Heroes We Trust

The In Heroes We Trust gallery opened in downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 17, curating a street-art show with artists such as Caleb Dovel. The event was graced by a performance from a band called The Renderers.

From 2-6 p.m. on Sept. 7, street art and fashion will collide when graffiti artist Risk and made-in-Los Angeles brand Yoggx will release a collaboration line, aptly called Risk x Yoggx. The limited-edition collection will feature Yoggx silhouettes with Risk’s images. At the Sept. 7 party, Risk will be on hand to sign art and hip-hop legend Arabian Prince will spin some tunes. In Heroes We Trust is located at 127 E. 5th St. in downtown Los Angeles.