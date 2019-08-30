RETAIL Juicy Couture Shop-in-Shops Showcase L.A. Heritage in South Korea

Juicy Couture has opened shop-in-shops in select South Korea department stores and will continue expanding its presence in the country throughout the rest of 2019. The Los Angeles-founded apparel-and-lifestyle brand for women and children partnered with stores including Lotte Main, Shinsegae Main, and Hyundai Muyuk Korea, and online at Shinsegae International’s online mall—S.I. Village.

The Fall 2019 collection for the consumer in South Korea was the work of new creative director Ji Hyung Choi. Inspired by Los Angeles, the line incorporates casual streetwear influences for women. Metallic elements are complemented by hues of neon pink, orange and blue.



In early September, the brand will release select pieces from the collection in the United States at the New York pop-up store.