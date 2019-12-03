Outerknown Opens 1st Bricks-and-Mortar Flagship

Kelly Slater’s sustainable brand Outerknown opened its first bricks-and-mortar flagship on Nov. 26

Located at The Point open-air retail center in El Segundo, Calif. the 1,600-square-foot flagship features furniture and fixtures made out of recycled and organic materials. The flagship will offer the brand’s S.E.A. Jeans, Blanket shirts and Women’s jumpsuits, said John Moore, the brand’s co-founder and creative director.

“We’re loving the fact that our product stories and responsible innovation can really shine in this space. The space will always evolve, just like our monthly drops, and we’ll be planning many reasons to celebrate with the local community,” he said. Check it out.