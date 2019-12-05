MANUFACTURING BCBGMaxAzria Founder Passes Away but Legacy Lives On

In May 2019, the apparel segment lost an influential Los Angeles fashion veteran whose designs shaped trends within the industry for decades when Max Azria passed away at the age of 70, reportedly succumbing to lung cancer.

Born in Tunisia in 1949, Azria was raised in France, starting his fashion career in Paris, and moved to the United States in 1981. Despite his relocation to Los Angeles, the influence of French culture would be found in his designs throughout the remainder of his life, including his work for the Jess boutique chain and his own brand, BCBGMaxAzria. Founded in 1989, the label’s name included the acronym “BCBG” meaning “bon chic, bon genre”—“good style, good attitude.”

The label became a favorite of Hollywood notables and expanded to include a strong retail presence at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. BCBGMaxAzria also grew into a global brand, opening more than 550 bricks-and-mortar locations around the world.

Inspired by his French roots throughout his life, the culture also influenced Azria’s business decisions when he acquired Hervé Léger in 1998, the same year he was inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America.Eventually, Azria expanded BCBG to include a West Coast–inspired brand designed for trend-driven girls, BCBGeneration.

Even after Azria sold his company to Marquee Brands in 2017, the designer’s influence would continue to inspire future collections. Explaining the company’s current mission of female empowerment—portrayed in a Fall/Winter 2019 campaign by supermodel Adriana Lima—and how this is blended with Azria’s elements of style, Diane Bekhor, senior vice president of the BCBG Group, reflected on the founder’s influence in an August California Apparel News story.

“To be your own muse is to look within and to use what you find to inspire all that you do—from choosing an outfit to running a business to living a fulfilling life,” she said “This year is the 30th anniversary of BCBG­MaxAzria, and the campaign with Adriana Lima is the first since the passing of its founder. As we end our 30th year, we pay tribute to Max Azria with a timeless Fall/Winter collection.”