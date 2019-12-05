MANUFACTURING Ilse Metchek Remains an Industry Ally

With a fashion career that has spanned decades, beginning in New York’s garment district and continuing in Los Angeles’ fashion district, Ilse Metchek’s role within the industry is legendary. Always in the know regarding what is going on and knowing the who’s who of the apparel industry, Metchek leads the California Fashion Association, as she has since 1995.

Throughout 2019, Metchek has continued to remain a fount of knowledge upon which the industry relies during its brightest and darkest hours. From the Forever 21 bankruptcy to the sale of Barneys New York Inc., she has provided a strong voice devoted to representing the interests of the industry amid an uncertain yet evolving environment.

Regarding the decline of Forever 21, toward the end of the summer, she told California Apparel News, “They were like what Zara is now. They sold small runs of new and fresh clothing. If you didn’t get them then, you were never going to get them. They were brilliant.”

Her presence at industry events and trade shows is well known as she moderates panels and leads discussions. Whether speaking at Womenswear In Nevada or at local events, Metchek’s name continues to draw attendees from the apparel segment who seek the inside scoop supported by years of experience.

At the City of Hope “Fashion + Brunch: A Women’s Leadership Panel,” held in September, Metchek led other female leaders from the apparel industry during a discussion focused on the theme of “We’ve broken the glass ceiling! Now what?”

While she has remained a fixture at apparel-industry events, Metchek is also engaging with audiences through new platforms. The November launch of fashion-technology provider Tukatech’s “Tukatalks” web-and-podcast series saw Metchek as one of the first guests.

In addition to representing the California apparel industry through the California Fashion Association, the organization’s philanthropic arm, the California Fashion Foundation, continues to host events such as its 2019 Scholarship Luncheon at the California Market Center, benefiting the state’s student designers. It will also continue its community outreach through its annual Christmas party for downtown kids.