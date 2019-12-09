Rose Queen & Her Court Walk Macy’s Pasadena

The Rose Queen and her Court do not assume their official duties of riding on a float for the 131st Rose Parade until New Year’s Day. But the seven young women serving in the court for the Rose Parade having been keeping busy.

On Dec. 5, they walked a special runway show at the Macy’s store on 401 S. Lake Ave. in Pasadena, Calif. At the show, they wore styles from Bar III, Leyden, French Connection, Betsey Johnson, Rachel Rachel Johnson, INC, Guess? Free People and Theory. Stylist Daniel Musto hosted the show. The Macy’s runway show with the Rose Queen and her court has been an annual event for about a decade, according to a Macy’s spokesperson.