Pierre Cardin's Nephew, Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin, accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Pierre Cardin. All photos courtesy of CinéFashion Film Awards

Pierre Cardin's Nephew, Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin, accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Pierre Cardin. All photos courtesy of CinéFashion Film Awards

Pierre Cardin, Zandra Rhodes Honored at 6th Annual CinéFashion Film Awards

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, December 10, 2019

The 6th Annual CinéFashion Film Awards were presented at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills on Dec. 9.

It gave a lifetime achievement award to pioneering designer and businessman Pierre Cardin who is 97-years-old. A 2019 documentary on the iconic designer’s career House of Cardin also received an award for Best Fashion Feature Film.

Also honored, Zandra Rhodes received the Designer Icon award. A’kai Littlejohn was presented with CinéFashion’s Emerging Designer Award. 1970s - 1980s hitmakers Sister Sledge received the Timeless Icon Award. Ryan Rosewall received best costume design award for short film 10 Hours in a Motel Room. Director Omar Perineau won the award for best fashion film for his short Nouvelle Vague.

photo

Zandra Rhodes honored.

photo

A’kai Littlejohn

photo

Sister Sledge

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By Tee Styled

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter