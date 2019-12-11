Costume Designers Guild Awards Noms Announced

2019 has been a great year for costuming for film and Television productions. Drama fans and the stylish enjoyed the looks of productions such as Disney film Maleficient: Mistress of Evil, HBO Series Watchmen and music videos such as Katy Perry’s “Small Talk” video.

Taking stock of these creative enterprises was the Costume Designers Guild. The Los Angeles-based group will give awards to entertainment biz costumers on Jan. 28 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Nominations were announced on Dec. 10. Here’s a partial list of those nominated;

Excellence in Contemporary Film

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Arjun Bhasin

Hustlers – Mitchell Travers

Knives Out – Jenny Eagan

The Laundromat – Ellen Mirojnick

Queen & Slim – Shiona Turini

Excellence in Period Film

Dolemite is My Name – Ruth E. Carter

Downton Abbey – Anna Mary Scott Robbins

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Rocketman – Julian Day

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Aladdin – Michael Wilkinson

Avengers: Endgame – Judianna Makovsky

Captain Marvel – Sanja M. Hays

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Ellen Mirojnick

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Michael Kaplan

Excellence in Period Television

Chernobyl: “Please Remain Calm” – Odile Dicks-Mireaux

The Crown: “Cri De Coeur” – Amy Roberts

Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret” – Melissa Toth & Joseph La Corte

GLOW: “Freaky Tuesday” – Beth Morgan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – Donna Zakowska

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

Carnival Row: “Aisling” – Joyce Schure

Game of Thrones: “The Iron Throne” – Michele Clapton

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Household” – Natalie Bronfman

A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 2” – Cynthia Summers

Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – Sharen Davis