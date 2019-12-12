TECHNOLOGY Epson Unveils New POS Printers

Epson has developed a reputation for making direct-to-garment printers for manufacturers both large and small to print on T-shirts, hoodies and more.

Now the technology company has unveiled new point-of-sale printers. On Dec. 9, it introduced all-in-one thermal receipt printers—the OmniLink TM-T88VI-DT2 and OmniLink TM-T70II-DT2—for POS customers. The thermal printers produce a printed image by heating thermal paper, not unlike what shoppers typically see in receipts. The difference is that these new machines reduce paper usage by 49 percent, according to a company statement.

Epson hopes to sell its new POS printers to retailers and hospitality businesses as well as banking and financial-services companies, according to an announcement made by Epson America Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif.

The new model of POS printers takes up 70 percent less space than traditional printers, according to Gregg Brunnick, director of product management for POS printers, Epson America Inc. The machines have more processing power. They are powered by an Intel Celeron processor, which gives them the capacity to handle new technology and new POS applications.

“Epson is continually evolving its core POS solutions—including its receipt printers—to accommodate the requirements of the next generation in retail solutions,” Brunnick said. “Our OmniLink DT2 printers deliver the key functionality and flexibility needed to support POS applications as they become available on the market so that our customers can streamline essential operations and, in turn, better engage with their customers.”

2019 has been a busy year for Epson. In August, it introduced the cloud service Epson OmniLink Merchant Services 3.0. The cloud service is accessed through Epson’s point-of-sale system. This POS system can be used to wrangle information about a company’s performance, sales and other information. The printer extracts data from receipts and sends data to the OMS cloud. Retailers can glean information on sales and performance from the data harvested from the receipts.