NEWS Patricia Welman, 3 Girls Clothing Co-founder, 60

Patricia Welman, co-founder and president of the juniors brand 3 Girls Clothing, passed away Dec. 1 after a short illness with cancer. Her funeral is being held Dec. 17 at Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Welman spent her career as a buyer, designer and eventually as an executive. Her last project was 3 Girls Clothing, which offered tops and dresses characterized by a surf aesthetic, said Alison Budow, the brand’s director of sales. A division of the Lunachix brand, 3 Girls started business in 2018 and has been sold at retailers such as Tilly’s, The Buckle and Lulus.com. Welman showed the line at the LA Majors Market trade show in downtown Los Angeles. 3 Girls will continue to be run by co-founder Karen Fraser.

Starting her fashion career in 1983, Welman had worked as a buyer for Nordstrom and Clothestime, moving her way up to executive jobs at Gurly Clothing Company, among others, during the past decade.

Her sister, Jennifer Greenlief, said that Welman was a natural merchandiser. “She was born to be in the industry. She would predict a trend a year before it became popular,” Greenlief said.

Welman also was active in lobbying for strong laws to protect women from domestic abuse as well as campaigning for Republican candidates in Orange County, Calif., where she spent most of her life.

She was briefly married in the 1990s and was preceded in death by her husband. Survivors include her cousin, skateboarding pioneer Tony Alva, and three siblings. In lieu of flowers, her family requested that donations be made in her name to the National Kidney Foundation.