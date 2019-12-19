NSF Brand's 1st Pop-Up Gets An Extension

It was recently announced that a pop-up shop for the NSF brand got an extension. Based in Los Angeles’ Hollywood section, the NSF shop was originally scheduled to run until the end of the year. It will run through January. The pop-up serves as NSF’s first bricks-and-mortar shop.

Located on 937 N. Sycamore Ave., the NSF pop-up will be selling some of its archive pieces as well as looks from NSF’s 2020 collection. Here’s a bit more about NSF. The brand was counted among GQ’s group of Best New Menswear Designers in 2015.

NSF designers Nick Freidberg and Jamie Haller were celebrated for their line's distressed and worn-in looks. The brand has been sold at retailers such as Nordstrom and Revolve. NSF also offers women’s fashions.

The 3,000-square-foot NSF pop-up features a gallery-like style reminiscent of a working fashion studio. According to a brand statement, it is interested in producing pop-up shops in the future.