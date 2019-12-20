Photo: Matt Doheny

Photo: Matt Doheny

Beverly Center Welcomes The Lost Warhols

By Dorothy Crouch | Friday, December 20, 2019

From left, comedic actor Jay Flats, as Andy Warhol, and Karen Bystedt Photo: Isaiah Joseph

Celebrating the grand opening of its new pop-up space on Dec. 16, The Lost Warhols Museum welcomed guests to the Beverly Center to experience Karen Bystedt's work inspired by and based upon the life and art of late 20th-century artist Andy Warhol. Bystedt's mixed-media artistry is a combination of her own creative efforts with those of other contemporary artists.

On opening night, guests entered a space that featured framed artwork, in addition to home goods. There are also garments created through collaborations with Menagerie Lounge Wear and Aida Novosel. In addition to an appearance by comedic actor Jay Flats, who impersonated Warhol during the event, guests were treated to musical performances by Sara Diamond, JPro and DJ Ryan Storms.

Located at space 621 at the Beverly Center, The Lost Warhols Museum is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. until Jan. 31.

