Julie Feingold to Lead In-House Styling Program at The Optimist

Men’s shop The Optimist opened at Platform retail center in Culver City, Calif. in October. It was founded by Platform developers David Fishbein and Joseph Miller. According to a statement from an Optimist representative, the shop made $100,000 in its first month of business.

Recently, the Optimist announced an in-house styling program led by Julie Feingold. She has styled stars such as Harry Styles, Zac Efron and David Beckham. Services will range from bi-monthly open house events, in-store styling appointments, personal shopping assistance and even full closet cleanses, Feingold said. “The idea is to bring a tailor-made experiences to the customer and build a real personal relationship with each client,” she said.