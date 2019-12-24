Vans To Open Skatepark in Brooklyn

It’s been a great year for Vans.

Revenues have been robust in 2019 that its parent company, VF Corp., was comfortable with the forecast that Vans will be a $5 billion company by 2023.

As 2020 starts, the Costa Mesa, Calif.-headquartered Vans will add to its portfolio of skateparks. (It runs a handful including Vans Skatepark in Orange, Calif. and House of Vans in London.) On Jan. 2, it is scheduled to open Space 198 in Brooklyn, N.Y. The free, indoor skatepark features elements inspired by New York City’s most popular skate spots, according to a Vans statement.

The highly anticipated downtown Los Angeles Vans flagship store appears to still be under construction, even though there were rumors that the 7,500-square-foot, two-story space was scheduled to open in Fall 2019. An Apparel News email requesting an update on the downtown L.A. Vans store was not returned by deadline.