TECHNOLOGY Good American Adopts Klarna Technology

Buy-now, pay-later technology company Klarna announced that it has partnered with Los Angeles brand Good American. The trend-driven clothing brand was founded in 2016 by Emma Grede and Khloé Kardashian with a focus on denim and a range of sizes to suit women who wear 00–24.

“Shopping is such a personal experience, especially with a powerhouse brand like Good American that caters to all women with an inclusive range of products and sizes,” Klarna Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Siemiatkowski said in a statement. “At Klarna, customers are the center of all we do. We strive to offer payment options that meet their evolving needs and above all to instill joy back into the shopping experience. Good American is the perfect partner to celebrate empowerment throughout the shopping experience.”

This recent partnership will now allow customers of the brand to shop online and pay for goods in four installments. Interest-free and fee-free payments can be made biweekly, or consumers can also choose a pay-later option after 30 days. In celebration of the partnership, which was announced Dec. 18, Klarna has partnered with Good American and IMG Models on the clothing brand’s fourth Open Casting campaign. The initiative will be available in five countries—the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and Australia—as an effort to create a diverse cast of women to define the Good American brand.

The Stockholm, Sweden–headquartered Klarna launched in 2005. Klarna now works with more than 190,000 brands and boasts offices in cities around the globe, including Los Angeles.