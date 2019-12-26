Levi’s Extends Run for Levi’s Haus Miami

Levi’s produced the pop-up emporium Levi’s Haus Miami in Miami Beach, Fla., for Art Basel, the art fair which ran Dec. 3 to 6. But the denim brand extended the run of Levi’s Haus Miami until February.

Based in Miami Beach’s Wynwood section, at 2700 NW 2nd St., the 43,000-square-foot Levi’s Haus Miami features a concept shop which sells lines such as Levi’s Premium Red Tab, Levi’s Authorized Vintage, Levi’s Made & Crafted, as well as Levi’s limited edition product. The Levi’s Tailor Shop also has been a big deal.

The Tailor Shop has served as a place to get repairs, as well as pick up opportunities to work with artists and Tailor Shop Residents. These jeans geniuses were tapped to collaborate with consumers to make new styles on denim. Tailor shop residents have included artists César Pérez, Antoinne Thomas, Brick Owens and Duey Catorze. Artists who dropped by Levi’s Haus Miami were Shepard Fairey, Gianni Lee and pioneering graffiti artist Futura.