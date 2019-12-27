FASHION Bagley Design Goes Velvet

For two years, Los Angeles-based designer Brigitte Bagley has been making bespoke leather jackets for her Bagley Design brand, which currently focuses on women's styles. She recently unveiled something new for her label—velvet bomber jackets.

“It’s for communities that don’t support leather,” Bagley said. The velvet bomber, called the Jessie Velvet, comes in a gold material with a tropical-floral lining. Bagley said that the contrasting materials for the exterior and the lining of the jacket are a part of her design aesthetic. “These designs like to surprise," she said. "When you open them up, there’s so much inside.” The jacket retails for $275. For more information, contact brigitte@bagleydesign.com