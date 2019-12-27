MANUFACTURING The North Face and Supreme Collaborate on New Collection

Outdoor-exploration outfitter The North Face has again teamed up with streetwear brand Supreme for a new Winter 2019 collection. The Alameda, Calif., outdoor company created the Nuptse collection exclusively for New York's Supreme, which released the collection on Dec. 26.

Based on a paper print, the water-resistant nylon collection features pieces that are manufactured using 700-fill down and includes a jacket with packable hood, pants and scarf. All pieces are sold with a stuff sack for easy packing. The collection was released in Supreme stores and online Dec. 26, but the release date for bricks-and-mortar and online customers in Japan is Dec. 28. The Nuptse jacket is priced at $398 retail, pants are $218 and the scarf is sold at $98



