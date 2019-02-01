FASHION 21 Savage Named the Face of F21 x Honda Moto-Streetwear Collection

Through a partnership with Honda, Los Angeles-headquartered retailer Forever 21 developed a moto-streetwear-inspired line, which features 21 Savage as the face of the collection. This second collaboration between the two brands is a follow-up line to last year's partnership and inspired by Honda's Powersports division.

“We are so excited for our sophomore collection with Honda Powersports. We always strive to bring the best fashion styles and quality for the best prices, and this year’s capsule captures the trend-right vintage racing vibes perfectly,” Linda Chang, vice president of marketing for Forever 21 said in a press release. “We are especially excited to be partnering with 21 Savage, one of the most influential musicians out there, to showcase this collection.”

The collection takes notes from Honda's designs of the early 1980s and action sportswear of the 1990s. Women's styles in sizes S-3X include checkered-jersey crop tops and spandex bodysuits that feature bright colors and race-inspired graphics. Men's pieces in sizes S-XL include dirt-bike style pants and jackets with Honda's original Wing logo, industrial-style belts and other race-inspired accessories. Honda and Forever 21 will give away a Grom MiniMOTO motorcycle to promote the collaboration.



“Thanks in part to the success of small-wheeled, big-personality miniMOTO models like the Grom, young people are becoming increasingly interested in Honda’s racing heritage,” said Lee Edmunds, senior manager of motorcycle marketing communications at American Honda. “We’re excited to team up with Forever 21 on this fun, moto-inspired #F21xHonda collection, which introduces more people to the enjoyment and convenience of motorcycling."

The collection is available at Forever 21's website and in United States-based stores.