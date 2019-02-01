FASHION Hurley and Carhartt Launch Collection to Outwork The Water

Celebrating the spirit of people whose passions and careers rely on bodies of water, such as oceans, rivers, and lakes, surf brand Hurley and workwear manufacturer Carhartt launched a new line of clothing. Costa Mesa, Calif.’s Hurley and Dearborn, Mich.-based Carhartt launched the Hurley x Carhartt collection to include men’s and women’s pieces. Founded in 1889, Carhartt brings a strong family heritage, as the brand is still managed by the decedents of the company’s founder, Hamilton Carhartt.

“We’re honored and excited to be working with the Carhartt team on such a fun project,” Ryan Hurley, creative director for Hurley, said in a statement during the Jan. 29 announcement. “We’ve always admired Carhartt’s 100-plus-year commitment to making durable, functional gear for the elements and we can’t wait to share the results of our collective thinking around products built for the water.”

Men’s styles in the spring line include a beanie, jacket, pullover, long- and short-sleeve T-shirts. The women’s collection features a jacket and long-sleeve T-shirt. During the course of 2019, additional seasonal launches will take place to provide customers with clothing that will help them live in the spirit of the Hurley x Carhartt #OutworkTheWater campaign. Pieces planned for future collections include hooded pullovers, ball caps, graphic T-shirts, bibs, vests and jackets.

"In the same way Hurley is still driven by its founder's vision to empower peoples’ passionate pursuits in and around the water, Carhartt remains committed to serving the needs of hardworking people 130 years after Hamilton Carhartt crafted his first bib overalls," Tony Ambroza, chief brand officer at Carhartt, said. "Whether you’re a surfer, fisherman, craftsperson or avid outdoorsman, this collaboration delivers purpose-built gear designed for those who live to #OutworkTheWater."

The collection is available at Hurley.com with retail pricing for the men’s pieces sized XS-2XL and ranging in price from $18-$100. Women’s styles are sized XS-2XL and sell for $18-$60.