All images courtesy of Verte Luxe

All images courtesy of Verte Luxe

Verte Luxe Produces a Sustainable Market

By Andrew Asch | Monday, February 4, 2019

Vegan Fashion Week was not the only sustainable fashion event going on in Los Angeles last week.

The inaugural Verte Luxe Eco-Luxury VIP Fashion Event took place Feb 2 in Culver City, Calif.

Verte Luxe was something of a trunk show and a party for sustainable fashions. Brands such as Deborah Lindquist Eco Counture, Andeana Hats exhibited, along with wellness vendors and homeware brands.

Producing the event was Laura Frecon. The costume designer has worked on shows such as Mad Men and True Blood.

photo

Laura Frecon

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Sponsored by GBM, Inc.

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • Apparel Insiders
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter