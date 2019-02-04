Verte Luxe Produces a Sustainable Market

Vegan Fashion Week was not the only sustainable fashion event going on in Los Angeles last week.

The inaugural Verte Luxe Eco-Luxury VIP Fashion Event took place Feb 2 in Culver City, Calif.

Verte Luxe was something of a trunk show and a party for sustainable fashions. Brands such as Deborah Lindquist Eco Counture, Andeana Hats exhibited, along with wellness vendors and homeware brands.

Producing the event was Laura Frecon. The costume designer has worked on shows such as Mad Men and True Blood.