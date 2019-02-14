LAS VEGAS WRAP Doing the Las Vegas Shuffle Proves Challenging

An earlier date and some location switches kept buyers hopping at the recent array of apparel, textile, accessories and footwear trade shows held Feb. 2–7 in Las Vegas.

The World Market Center near downtown Los Angeles experienced a first with Agenda and Liberty Fairs setting up shop Feb. 5–7. Ever since their inception, the two shows have been held at the Sands Expo and Convention Center. But with all the trade shows being held a week earlier than normal, scheduling conflicts with a Lowe’s store managers annual meeting at the Sands Expo meant that the shows had to shift gears. Agenda and Liberty Fairs, however, plan to be back to their original exhibition spaces in August.

Sourcing at MAGIC set up its headquarters in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center after showing for years in the North Hall, which this February was taken over by FN Platform, normally in the South Hall.

Otherwise, locations remained the same—at least for now. But next August there will be a major overhaul of the various trade shows, which keep growing. Informa Exhibitions, the new owners of a number of the trade shows, announced that its lineup of events—now split between the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and the Las Vegas Convention Center—will unite under one roof at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The move means that logistics for thousands of buyers just got easier because they will no longer have to shuttle between two locations at the opposite ends of the Las Vegas Strip.

