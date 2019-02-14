TRADE SHOWS Project Tries On New Looks

The sprawling Project, devoted to men’s contemporary styles and premium denim, introduced a new section called N:OW that focuses on new and emerging brands with a streetwear edge.

Jason Peskin, a brand director of men’s fashion for Project, held Feb. 5–7 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, said that N:OW was part of a new direction for the trade show. “It’s more community driven,” he said. Show directors sought to develop more lounges and opportunities for vendors and attendees to mix together. New show features included panel discussions as well as taco bars.

Montreal-headquartered brand Kuwalla made its Project debut at N:OW. The brand was part of a delegation of Quebec brands assembled by the trade association Mmode. Yaniv Abecassis, Kuwalla’s chief executive officer, thought the show was well organized. “I like the open booths of N:OW,” Abecassis said. “We saw a wide range of buyers, from streetwear to suiting.”

Several vendors said they did robust business at Project. Vince Gonzales of the Paisley & Gray suiting brand estimated that sales grew 50 percent over the New York–based brand’s February 2018 Project show.

Eric Martin, founder of the Los Angeles–headquartered Park Showroom, estimated that his showroom’s sales increased 20 percent over last February’s Project show. He was glad that show directors gave him leeway to display women’s brands at his 4,500-square-foot booth.

Sharon Bensason, president of the Los Angeles–headquartered Ron Tomson blazers, jackets and denim brand, estimated his brand’s sales increased 30 percent over last year. “There were not a lot of people,” he said of the show, “but the people who were there were buying a lot.”

Jay Ko introduced his self-named Jay Y. Ko suiting and outerwear brand at Project. He said the show enjoyed good traffic the first two days and then slowed on the third. He had meetings with Nordstorm, Macy’s and Men’s Wearhouse. “There were more majors than specialty stores,” he said.