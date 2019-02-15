FASHION An Exciting NYFW for John Elliott Includes Unveiling of Lexus Partnership

During New York Fashion Week, Los Angeles designer John Elliott had an exciting Fall/Winter 2019 show, which included the unveiling of the Lexus X John Elliott partnership.

Held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard inside the warehouse occupied by modular-home firm Full Stack Modular, the runway show featured music by Wladimir Schall. Some of Elliott's men's and women's looks blended the street style for which he is known with Western influences in denim, flannel and bolo ties. Other designs featured sleek trench coats, smart blazers and finely crafted dresses.

At an afterparty celebrating the collection, guests including Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nick Young, Victor Cruz, Jimmy Butler, Allen Crabbe and Vashtie Kola mingled and enjoyed custom cocktails, such as a mixture of Don Julio Blanco tequila, lime juice, agave nectar and jalapeno named Melrose, which brought a bit of the Los Angeles spirit to New York.

The festivities continued as Lexus celebrated its first UX model with a John Elliott collaboration. During the party, a special edition of the luxury compact crossover was unveiled with all-white “Sole of the UX" tires that were designed using the John Elliott x Nike AF1 sneaker as inspiration.

“The first-ever Lexus UX was engineered and designed for the city,” Lisa Materazzo, Lexus vice president of marketing, said in a statement. “We wanted to push that concept even further by creating the ultimate homage to urban style: tires inspired by classic, street-style sneakers.”

Aligning with Elliott's ability to craft fashion that blends elements of city life with elevated details, the luxury vehicle features modern styling that resonates with the John Elliott client.

“We were excited to merge the streetwear narrative and design cues of our Air Force 1 with a brand like Lexus. We’re thankful they’ve allowed us to use this moment to celebrate the arts and to bring extra energy to our take on a classic,” John Elliott said. “It’s fun to partner with brands that typically live outside the fashion community because it allows us to evolve and continue to push our own boundaries.”

The event also featured an auction of works by artists Actual Source, Hassan Rahim, Matt McCormick and Yung Jake, who all incorporated the John Elliott x Nike AF1 into their pieces. Proceeds from the auction benefited Inner-City Arts, a downtown Los Angeles organization that helps the city's underserved youth access arts education.