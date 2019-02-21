TRADE SHOWS ATSM Changes 2019 Dates to Coincide with Miami Fashion Week

Affording greater opportunities to apparel-industry professionals, organizers of the Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami (ATSM) show announced the event will now take place May 28–30 at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center, which is one week later than originally scheduled. The calendar change brings together apparel sourcing and fashion with Miami Fashion Week being held May 29–June 2.

Jason Prescott, chief executive officer of JP Communications, which produces ATSM, explained how the show serves as an important resource for fashion- and clothing-related businesses to learn about the rapidly changing apparel-industry climate.

“The overwhelming response to the show is a reflection of the success of last year’s event as well as a market need for apparel and textile professionals to adapt to changing trade realities and keep up with the future of the industry,” he said in a statement.

During ATSM’s second edition this May, organizers expect more than 12,000 industry professionals to visit South Florida for the sourcing event and Miami Fashion Week.

“It’s very exciting and fitting that Miami, once again, was selected to host this major trade show for the apparel, textile and fashion industries,” said David Hart, executive vice president of the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “This presents Florida with an excellent opportunity to grow those sectors and showcase our state’s quality of life, strong business climate and strengthen our position as a global hub for trade.”

In addition to showcasing trends in apparel and textiles, ATSM will provide opportunities to learn more about the influence of micro brands, trade policy, e-commerce, business and finance, and supply-chain strategies. There will also be a new Footwear Pavilion, Technical Textiles section and demonstrations of innovative machinery.

“The apparel businesses throughout the supply chain that will succeed in the future will be those with a magnified understanding of their sourcing and selling algorithm,” said Chase Vance, international director at Apparel Textile Sourcing.