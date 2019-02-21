POLARTEC GOES GREEN Polartec to Increase Recycled and Biodegradable Materials Across Entire Product Line

Building upon its Eco-Engineering process, which produces high-performance sustainable fabrics, Polartec has launched a new campaign to utilize recycled and biodegradable materials throughout its entire product line.

The eco-engineering initiative is a collaboration that will see Polartec of Andover, Mass., work with the San Francisco Bay Area’s sustainable-textiles company Intrinsic Advanced Materials and Unifi, the Greensboro, N.C., company that produces Repreve and Profiber.

“By collaborating with the best in the business, Polartec is committing to the pursuit of a future where everything is eco engineered to use recycled inputs and to be biodegradable,” said Polartec Chief Executive Officer Gary Smith in a statement. “This is the culmination of more than 25 years of Polartec investment and innovation.”

Using Intrinsic Advanced Materials’ Ciclo technology and Unifi yarns, Polartec will set out to create fleeces and breathable, waterproof membranes that are fully recyclable and biodegradable.

“By working with leaders from our industry, we strive to create innovative products that are synergistic with key technologies like recycling,” Kevin Hall, Unifi’s chief executive officer, said in a press release. “We look forward to this journey toward developing biodegradable materials and for more industry partners to join the sustainable pathway.”

Unifi’s fibers and Ciclo—the technology that supports sustainable-apparel manufacturing through minimizing microfiber and plastic pollution—are key elements in Po­lartec’s investment in more–ecologically sound textile manufacturing.

“After years of R&D to create a solution for biodegradability, we’re thrilled to partner with the inventor of technical fleece and leader in performance knits to bring Ciclo to market as part of Poalartec Eco-Engineering,” Intrinsic Advanced Materials Chief Executive Officer Andrea Ferris said in a statement.

As Polartec commits to creating the first line of fleece, additional knits, insulation fills and breathable, waterproof fabrics that are 100 percent sourced from recycled and biodegradable materials, the company will build upon its mission, which began in 1993 when it used post-consumer recycled plastics to create performance fabrics.