Pretty Little Thing Takes A Bow on Melrose

For years, there was only one pink building on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, Calif.

The Paul Smith shop’s Pepto-Bismol pink-colored walls have been to a major attraction for those looking for a unique background for a selfie.

But now, there are two. On Feb. 20, U.K.-headquartered retailer Pretty Little Thing opened another building dominated by the color pink.

Pretty Little Thing founder and chief executive officer Umar Kamani wore a pink fuzzy jacket to preside over the ribbon cutting for Pretty Little Thing’s pink-colored office, lounge and events space at 8587 W. Melrose Ave. For those who have some history with West Hollywood, the space was formerly the site of popular new age bookstore Bodhi Tree.

The 7,000-square-foot space will feature a photography studio, pedicure stations and bar, as well as a lounge flanked by pink unicorn statues. Of course, all are Instagram ready.

Attending the debut party were model Ashley Graham and reality star Khloe Kardashian, both dressed in Pretty Little Thing. Also on the guest list; Malika Haqq, India. Love, will.i.am, Larsa Pippen, Nikita Dragun, Emily Sears, Lori Harvey, Izabela Guedes and Nicole Williams, while MCs Blueface and Tyga performed at the party.