Winnie Couture Parties for its New Beverly Hills Flagship

Bridal studio Winnie Couture celebrated the grand opening of its new Beverly Hills, Calif., flagship on Feb. 21.

Winnie Couture owners Chris and Winnie Lee wanted their new space to be a big billboard. The name of the company is spelled out in bold letters on the side of the new space on 9437 S. Santa Monica Blvd. It’s a block or two away from Rodeo Drive. For nearly a decade, Winnie Couture was located on Beverly Hills’ North Canon Drive.

The event also was the official launch of Winnie Couture’s 2019 collection, which was inspired by the natural wonders of Skógafoss waterfall in Iceland. The place was used as a location for film Thor: The Dark World.

Winnie Couture’s 2019 line features thin gossamer fabric and European lace, said Chelsey Clayton, the Beverly Hills’ flagship’s manager and stylist. Core price points for Winnie Couture’s bridal gowns run from $2,500 to $8,000. The studio is open by appointment only.

There are seven Winnie Couture stores doing business across the United States. The company recently opened franchising opportunities. Upcoming franchise stores will open in San Francisco and Nashville, Lee said.