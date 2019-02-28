Carroll & Co’s Newmark to Bespoke at Avedon

Venerable menswear shop Carroll & Co called it quits after a run of more than six decades. The last day for the Beverly Hills, Calif., shop was Jan. 26. However, Carroll & Co’s veteran general manager, Stuart Newmark, has no intention of retiring.

Newmark will take his talents down the street. Starting March 1, he will be taking orders at a new made-to-measure clothing space at men’s clothing store Avedon, which is located at 417 N. Canon Dr. The new space will be called Bespoke at Avedon. Newmark will show Avedon customers fabrics and take their measurements, and four-to-six weeks later, the customers will be delivered a made-to-measure suit or shirting. Some of the labels that Newmark works with include Samuelsohn, Doriani, Manto, Jack Victor, Luciano Barbera and Derek Rose London.

Avedon carries designers and brands such as Georg Roth, Eton, Mason’s, Stone Island, Sand and Paige.