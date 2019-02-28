MANUFACTURING Deckers Brands to Close Camarillo Distribution Center and Lay Off Nearly 100 Employees

Deckers Brands—parent company of footwear-and-lifestyle brands Ugg, Koolaburra by Ugg, Teva, Hoka One One and Sanuk—will permanently close its Camarillo, Calif., distribution center by Aug. 31.

In accordance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN), senior counsel for the Goleta, Calif.–headquartered Deckers Brands outlined details of the closure in a letter dated Feb. 5., which was sent to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, the City of Camarillo and the Workforce Development Board of Ventura County.

In the letter, the company explained it began winding things down starting Nov. 1, 2018, when five employees were laid off from the warehouse. The gradual process of closing the Camarillo location means 99 jobs will be lost. While the layoffs affect a number of positions, it is mostly equipment operators and warehouse associates who will be terminated.

The affected employees do not retain bumping rights and are not represented by any unions, but the Deckers Brands noted in its letter that it is “prepared to work with state and local government agencies to assist its employees during this time of transition.”

It is rumored that the company is consolidating its distribution into the Deckers Brands’ Moreno Valley, Calif., fulfillment center located in Riverside County.