Furla Opens 1st California Store at South Coast Plaza

Italian accessories house Furla opened its first California shop at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif.

The more than 1,151-square-foot shop opened Jan. 3. Alberto Camerlengo, Furla’s chief executive officer, said that the brand’s e-commerce channel receives heavy traffic from the Los Angeles area. While South Coast Plaza is located more than 35 miles south from downtown Los Angeles, it developed a reputation as being a center for luxe fashion. Consumers from all over Southern California and the world shop there. South Coast Plaza is the address to more than 50 flagships and boutiques for heritage fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton, Prada and Dior.