Construction Beginning On DTLA Vans Flagship

Barricades recently went up for a Vans flagship in downtown Los Angeles. Located on the ground floor of 808 S. Broadway, the upcoming Vans emporium will open on one of the hot corners for downtown Los Angeles retail. It will be located between an Urban Outfitters and an upcoming Apple flagship in the historic Tower Theatre building.

Vans has not made a formal announcement about the upcoming shop. The brand did not respond to emails requesting comment. But it is scheduled to open in July, according to Andrew Turf of real estate group CBRE. Turf and Matthew Lux of Beta Retail handled the deal.



The upcoming Vans store deserves to be called a flagship. It will be a two-story emporium that covers 7,500 square feet, Turf said. Brigham Yen chronicles the downtown Los Angeles retail real estate scene for the DTLA Rising blog. He said that the new store will attract big crowds, because it may feature a bowl to ride skateboards and other installations to attract people to the flagship. “It’s the start of a fantastic shopping district,” Yen said.

The Vans flagship may give retailers the confidence to open more stores on Broadway north of 7th Street, he said. “Ultimately, the goal is to have a mix of different stores up and down Broadway,” Yen said.