Carroll & Co. To Shutter on Jan. 26

After a run of almost 70-years, Beverly Hills, Calif.-headquartered menswear store Carroll & Co.is calling it quits. John Carroll, the owner, said the last day for the shop's business will be Jan. 26.

Started by his father, Richard Carroll, the store developed a reputation for being the clothier to some of Hollywood’s leading men such as Clark Gable, Cary Grant and Frank Sinatra. In the mid-1990s, Richard Carroll acquired the 8,000-square-foot building where the Carroll & Co. shop is located. John Carroll said the store's business was solid. But he forecast that it would be more profitable to lease out the store building at 425 N. Canon Dr. No new tenant has been announced yet.

After the store closing, Carroll said that he would launch an as-yet unnamed made-to-measure clothing business. His company’s growth was driven from custom suits.

Until Jan. 26, Carroll will be busy with the store’s last sale. Clothing is being discounted from 50 to 90 percent off. The store even is selling its fixtures and decorations, some of which are 50-years-old.

A steady stream of Carroll & Co.’s loyal customers also have been dropping by the shop to say farewell.

“One gentleman told me that ‘Your father sold me my first suit in the 1950s. It was for my wedding. My wife and I will be celebrating our 66th anniversary this year,’ Carroll remembered. “It’s humbling. It’s a business that has meant a lot to a lot of people.”