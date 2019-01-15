Karl Kani and PrettyLittleThing's Party For Part 2 of Collaboration Line

A party was held for Part 2 of the line PrettyLittleThing X Karl Kani. The collaboration between the U.K.-headquartered retailer and the godfather of streetwear was unveiled Jan. 14 at The Leverage flagship on Los Angeles’ La Brea Avenue.

The designer Karl Kani made an appearance at the party to talk about the finer points of the second season of the redux between his streetwear savvy and new styles of PrettyLittleThing. “We recreated vintage pieces and made them modern,” Kani said of the line.

For the second season of PrettyLittleThing X Karl Kani, garments continued to be oversized, but pants were not as baggy, Kani said. Hems of pants were placed a bit high, so wearers could show off high-end sneakers.

Another important part of the second collection? It was unisex, said J Ryan, a talent relations and events executive for PrettyLittleThing. The line’s looks also included cargo pants, knit caps and leather jackets.