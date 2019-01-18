NEWS Neiman Marcus Adds CBD Beauty-and-Wellness Products to Its Offerings

Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus added to its beauty-and-wellness offerings with CBD brands available as part of the company's Trending Beauty initiative. Expanding this portion of more independent beauty brands, the Dallas-headquartered company introduced an array of products online and in five stores.

"Our new CBD assortment is an important part of Neiman Marcus's commitment to the health and well-being of our customers," Neiman Marcus Beauty Buyer Kim D'Angelo said in a statement. "Cannabis beauty brands are becoming increasingly popular and CBD products are the next big thing in beauty."

Offerings from the retailer include products that improve skin, such as soaps, masks and serums, and others that soothe the mind, which include roll-on stress treatments. The company chose goods from high-end brands, including California companies Sagely of Santa Monica, Code of Harmony Skin Lab in Long Beach and Vertly located in Northern California.

This venture into CBD beauty-and-wellness goods is the first step into this segment, as Neiman Marcus grows its assortment of these products to meet consumer demand.

"Neiman Marcus plans to continue to expand our CBD assortment while offering customers the latest and greatest in Trending Beauty," D'Angelo explained.

These new products can be found online and in store at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills, Neiman Marcus Fashion Island, Neiman Marcus San Francisco, Neiman Marcus Boston and Neiman Marcus Denver.