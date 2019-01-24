Paul Smith Rumored to Be Moving to DTLA

The stretch of Broadway between 8th and 9th streets in downtown Los Angeles has been forecast to be one of the city’s important retail blocks. Apple and Vans are scheduled to build flagship stores on a street that is already home to Theory and Acne Studios boutiques. Momentum has been building for a long time, and now the forecast might be undeniable.

One of the stars of British fashion, Paul Smith will open a store adjacent to the Orpheum Theatre, according to reliable real estate blog DTLA Rising. More than 13 years ago, Paul Smith opened a shop in West Hollywood, Calif.

Brigham Yen of DTLA Rising wrote that Paul Smith is scheduled to open a downtown Los Angeles store at the end of 2019. It will be located at 842 S. Broadway. The space formerly housed an optometry office. News reports said that A.L.C. brand was scheduled to open a boutique in the space. But the shop never opened. Building owner Steve Needleman declined to confirm whether Mr. Smith was indeed coming to town.

“I look forward to the possibility that Paul Smith is bringing another location to Southern California, and specifically to Broadway, what I consider to be one of the top retail blocks in Los Angeles,” Needleman said.

The Paul Smith label recently wrapped up a splashy runway show at high-profile Paris Fashion Week. Glossy fashion magazines covered the week’s events, which included shows from Chanel, Valentino and Maison Margiela.

Paul Smith was one of the first fashion houses to invest in the area of Melrose Avenue, adjacent to the Melrose Place designer district. Paul Smith opened in December 2005 in West Hollywood. Flagships from designers such as Vivienne Westwood soon followed.

Paul Smith became one of the most photographed buildings on Melrose Avenue. The shop does business in a Pepto Bismol colored, pink cube building. Every day, a steady stream of people take selfies and photographs with the store’s pink background.