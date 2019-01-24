Shopify Gets Into the Content Biz

Shopify started business by powering back-office operations. The Canada-based company helped hundreds of thousands of businesses design, produce and manage stores across multiple sales channels, ranging from bricks-and-mortar options to mobile and social media.

Shopify recently announced that it is going to be moving some of its focus out of the background and onto screens. It announced Shopify Studios, which will produce content on entrepreneurship.

Shopify Studios teamed up with Anonymous Content, Spoke Studios and Saville Productions to produce docu-series and feature-length documentaries to tell stories of entrepreneurship, said Jason Badal, head of Shopify Studios.

"Behind every product, system and modern convenience that makes the world turn is an entrepreneur with an idea," Badal said. "The entrepreneurial mindset has fueled discoveries, built industries, and led to every significant innovation that's shaped our society. We believe that spirit is inherent and present among us all, whether we realize it or not, and Shopify Studios' content aims to inspire the next wave of creators and iconoclasts to embrace and manifest the possibilities before them."

Shopify Studios also produces short documentaries for Shopify’s YouTube channel.