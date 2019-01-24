TRADE SHOWS WWDMAGIC’s Partnership with PETA x Coalition LA Expands Into February Show

With a growing partnership that kicked off last November during a vegan Thanksgiving brunch in Los Angeles, WWDMAGIC and PETA x Coalition LA are strengthening their collaboration during the Las Vegas trade show taking place Feb. 5–7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

As a Los Angeles–based, ethically manufactured apparel brand, Coalition LA has a history of working toward promoting alternatives to animal-based materials. The company’s collaboration with animal-rights group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) yielded a popular “Go With the Faux” vegan leather jacket in 2018.

“It’s a big statement for us,” WWDMAGIC President Kelly Helfman said. “WWDMAGIC sees an opportunity to bring awareness to the fashion community and our attendees about their options when shopping.”

During this February’s installment of WWDMAGIC, attendees will have the opportunity to explore more options in cruelty-free fashion through experiences such as a panel named “Conscious Fashion Choices Are Getting Trendy.” On the show’s first day, the WWD Social House will host the panel, which includes Christina Sewell, PETA’s fashion campaigns manager; Molly Tuttle of “Fashion Veggie”; and “Victorious” actress and activist Daniella Monet.

“[They] will show retailers their options when it comes to comparing real and faux leather and bringing awareness to these options,” Helfman explained. “This will show stores how important it is to have a variety. Some consumers might want those options that you might not have.”

In addition to alternatives in vegan fashion, the show will offer more vegan cuisine throughout the show floor.

The message about animal-friendly style is also making its way to the show’s products and branding. This event’s complimentary bag will allow buyers to have their own experience with vegan fashion during the show.

“We’re going to have a faux-leather show bag,” Helfman said. “We’ve always selected our show-bag sponsor specifically, so PETA and Coalition did the show bag. It’s a giant tote that is quality faux leather, which provides another opportunity for buyers to touch and feel the product.”

Citing the animal-friendly stance of design houses including Stella McCartney, Diane von Furstenberg and Chanel, Helfman wants to help her attendees recognize a trend that has become a lifestyle for a particular segment of consumers.

“This is something that the younger generation cares about,” she said. “We have to start simply thinking about it. Everyone is at their own stage, and there is no judgment.”