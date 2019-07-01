A look from Hollywood Museum's Ever After exhibit. All images courtesy of Hollywood Museum

A look from Hollywood Museum's Ever After exhibit. All images courtesy of Hollywood Museum

Costumes from Hitmaking R&B Pointer Sisters Go On Display at Hollywood Museum

By Andrew Asch | Monday, July 1, 2019

The Pointer Sisters have been scoring hits such as I’m So Excited” and “Fire,” since the 1970s. The group’s concert costumes charted different styles in popular culture such as disco, 1980s R&B and an embrace of vintage styles long before they became a big deal in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood.

The Pointers cataloged 1,000 items and looks from their long career, and put them on display at gallery show Ever After. It opened at The Hollywood Museum at 1660 N. Highland Blvd., in Los Angeles’ Hollywood section. A debut party last month was honored with a commendation from the City of Los Angeles. And of course, the Ever After party was presided over by the Pointers. The show is scheduled to run through October. Entry for adults is $15.

photo

From left, Hollywood Museum founder Donelle Dadigan, Bonnie Pointer, Anita Pointer and L.A. City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell

photo

Ever After exhibit

