Costumes from Hitmaking R&B Pointer Sisters Go On Display at Hollywood Museum

The Pointer Sisters have been scoring hits such as I’m So Excited” and “Fire,” since the 1970s. The group’s concert costumes charted different styles in popular culture such as disco, 1980s R&B and an embrace of vintage styles long before they became a big deal in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood.

The Pointers cataloged 1,000 items and looks from their long career, and put them on display at gallery show Ever After. It opened at The Hollywood Museum at 1660 N. Highland Blvd., in Los Angeles’ Hollywood section. A debut party last month was honored with a commendation from the City of Los Angeles. And of course, the Ever After party was presided over by the Pointers. The show is scheduled to run through October. Entry for adults is $15.