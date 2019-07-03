SWIM/SURF Cult Gaia: Diving Into a New Swimwear Line

Los Angeles–headquartered Cult Gaia started business in 2012 making bags and floral crowns, later branching out to larger pieces such as dresses. Now founder Jasmin Larian wants to take a big leap forward by launching swimwear.

She is doing that with the introduction of a contemporary collaboration label with Brazilian designer Adriana Degreas called Cult Gaia x Adriana Degreas.

Larian has worked before with the Brazilian designer, who mixes swimwear and couture standards. Degreas has developed a reputation for making imaginative beach and poolside styles that are reminiscent of an Esther Williams movie. “She brings an artful, couture sensibility to swimwear,” Larian said of Degreas. “She celebrates the feminine figure.”

The collaboration line features bikinis, a one-piece, a cover-up dress and, of course, bags. The collaboration’s bags and the swimwear share a number of prominent details. Cult Gaia designs bags made from tortoiseshell acrylic with open-air panels, which give the accessory a summery feel. Taking inspiration from the tortoiseshell bag, the swimwear collection the Shalese features a tortoise bandeau bikini. In this piece, a band of tortoise-colored acrylic sits over the front of a sheer, tulle bandeau and is matched with a bikini bottom featuring side ties. The collection also has a triangle bikini and a cutout swimsuit that feature tortoise acrylic hardware and hoops.

Other looks include a strapless swimsuit featuring a tulle panel bearing the graphic of a macaw and tropical foliage. Other swimsuits feature pleating as well as tropical prints.

Cult Gaia and Adriana Degreas also collaborated on something that gives coverage to the whole body. It’s a long dress with a V-neck. The dress has a green tropical foliage print displaying bright pops of red flowers.

Retail price points range from $350 for a bikini to $1,260 for a long dress. The collaboration collection is sold at select retailers and on the e-commerce channels cultgaia.com and adrianadegreas.com/en