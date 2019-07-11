MANUFACTURING ITL Commits to Social Responsibility Through Partnership With Surfer Shaun Tomson

London-headquartered Intelligent Label Solutions and world-champion surfer Shaun Tomson have embarked on a common mission of goodwill. Through a new initiative, they hope to increase the quality of education and support communities around the world.

“We’re so excited to partner with Shaun Tomson in support of the wonderful work he is doing among the youth in the USA and across the world,” ITL North America’s senior vice president of marketing and sales, Barry Burgess, said in a statement.

The label-and-packaging manufacturer and the Santa Barbara, Calif.–based surfer, environmentalist and activist, trace their roots to South Africa and share a commitment to charitable work.

“While I am impressed with ITL’s environmental-sustainability mission, I am even more excited that we can work together on a social program to help important charities and young people uplift their schools and communities,” Tomson said in a statement.

In addition to founding his own brands, Instinct and Solitude, Tomson has worked with other apparel manufacturers including Ventura, Calif.’s Patagonia and O’Neill in Irvine, Calif. He hopes to work with ITL to promote ecologically sound solutions to reduce the negative environmental impact caused by certain segments of the apparel-manufacturing industry.