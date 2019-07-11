Macy’s Hails The Great Outdoors

You might say that Macy’s new Story section is blooming.

Story at Macy’s rolled out Outdoor! It’s a collaboration between the department store giant and home gardening company Miracle-Gro, as well as camping and sports retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods. The collaboration shop-in-shop made a debut July 9 and will run until September.

Outdoor! will offer Macy’s customers camping and gardening inspired goods from more than 70 brands. Items will feature apparel and products for taking a hike, as well as the recently launched Miracle-Gro Twelve Indoor Growing System. It’s a hydroponic unit where plants can be grown indoors.

Story at Macy’s will host events such as herb garden planting with Miracle-Gro at July 31. Outdoor! was rolled out to 36 Macy’s locations including California locations of Macy’s in South Coast Plaza mall in Costa Mesa, Calif., Macy’s in Fashion Island in Newport Beach, Calif. Macy’s in Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara, Calif., Macy’s Union Square in San Francisco.