Alexis Monsanto takes a bow after runway show for Beautés des Champs. All photos taken by P. Ronen

Alexis Monsanto Shows Beautés des Champs

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Inspired by the French countryside, West Hollywood, Calif.-headquartered designer Alexis Monsanto presented his Beautés des Champs collection.

The runway show took place July 13 at The Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. It was the closing event for the International Presenter of Performers convention, it’s a biannaual conclave for singers, dancers, actors and models.

Monsanto, who had previously produced runway shows at Style Fashion Week, showed around 20 looks from Beautés des Champs. Gowns resembled flowers. Models wore headdresses designed by Monsanto. The beads, sequins and crystals in the headdresses evoked images of bees and butterflies, Monsanto said. Models wore Vilaiwan Fine Jewelry. Hair and makeup was put together by Cherry Salon. Monsanto also showed some of his casual line AMLA during the show.

