ba&sh Moves to Malibu Country Mart

Paris-headquartered women’s brand ba&sh is on the move. On July 16, it opened a self-named store at the Malibu Country Mart in Malibu, Calif. The 1,200-square-foot shop is ba&sh’s second West Coast store and its seventh store in the U.S.

The Malibu shop will offer features such as the ba&sh Dream Closet. It’s a style lending library where customers can borrow a selection of the brand’s ready-to-wear. Of course, Dream Closet items will have to be returned.

The Malibu shop also will offer a ba&sh Friends pop-up shop, which will display goods from female-founded brands. The first pop-up will be Fleur Marché, a cannabis apothecary founded by Ashley Lewis and Meredith Schroeder.